Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MLI opened at $96.83 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.