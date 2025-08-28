Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Movado Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of MOV opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $389.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 456,727 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 80,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 270,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

