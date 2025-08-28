Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $183.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $183.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

