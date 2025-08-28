Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,378,000 after acquiring an additional 228,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,036,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,702,000 after purchasing an additional 545,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,600,470,000 after acquiring an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ACN opened at $257.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

