MidCap Financial Investment’s (MFIC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.99. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

