MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,460,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after buying an additional 146,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 247,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,315,426. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $919,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

