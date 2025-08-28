MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $37,214,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $7,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Insmed by 22.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,694 shares of company stock worth $53,144,604 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $134.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

