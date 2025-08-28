MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $188.82 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.