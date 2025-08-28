MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 56,235 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.