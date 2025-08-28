MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,957 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 420,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 312,908 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $114,486.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,538.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,847 shares of company stock valued at $71,247,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

