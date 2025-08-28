MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,314,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $168.17 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.91 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.