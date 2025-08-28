Merus N.V. $MRUS Shares Sold by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP cut its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190,388 shares during the period. Merus comprises approximately 3.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.23% of Merus worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Merus by 955.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Merus Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.09. Merus N.V. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

