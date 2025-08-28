MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Downgraded to Tender Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$28.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.15. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MEG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from MEG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

