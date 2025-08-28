Masco Corporation $MAS Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MAS opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

