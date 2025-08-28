Manesh Dadlani Sells 7,882 Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

