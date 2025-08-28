Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of MNR opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.07. Mach Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.56 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,057.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 144,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $2,167,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,812,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,201,567.44. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 528,614 shares of company stock worth $7,633,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 20.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

