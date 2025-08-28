M3F Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadway Financial Corporation $BYFC

M3F Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Broadway Financial accounts for about 0.5% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned about 2.93% of Broadway Financial worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 1.46%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

