LTS One Management LP Sells 7,500 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

LTS One Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.9% of LTS One Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LTS One Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after purchasing an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,924 shares of company stock valued at $122,753,737 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

