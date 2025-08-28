LTS One Management LP Sells 23,500 Shares of Aon plc $AON

LTS One Management LP lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 6.1% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LTS One Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AON by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.69.

AON Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AON stock opened at $368.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.26. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.