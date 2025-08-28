LTS One Management LP Purchases New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000. NU accounts for 2.1% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NU by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NU by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

