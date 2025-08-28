Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Insider Robert Miller Buys 514,968 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Miller purchased 514,968 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of A$346,573.46.

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 224.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th. Lindsay Australia’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.