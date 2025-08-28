Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 868 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $84,291.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,952.91. This trade represents a 32.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 18.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

