Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and traded as high as $61.23. Li Ning shares last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 1,837 shares traded.

Li Ning Trading Down 6.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.