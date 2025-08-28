Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.60%. Li Auto updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LI opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 63,881 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on Li Auto and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

