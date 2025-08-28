Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 372833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

