Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.028. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 million-$30.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.6 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lantronix from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 446,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

