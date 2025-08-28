Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 644,928 Shares of UGI Corporation $UGI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644,928 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 1.10% of UGI worth $78,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its position in UGI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $86,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $219,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

UGI Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UGI opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.