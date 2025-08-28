Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 6,440 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 141.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278,730 shares of company stock worth $540,242,549. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $251.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

