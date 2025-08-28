Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 2,831 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global stock opened at $550.22 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.20 and its 200-day moving average is $514.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.