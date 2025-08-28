Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 2,831 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $550.22 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.20 and its 200-day moving average is $514.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.