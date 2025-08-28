Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,013 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $36,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

