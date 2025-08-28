Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $54,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 8,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $1,253,320.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 474,399 shares in the company, valued at $73,887,644.25. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $167,587.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,743. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

