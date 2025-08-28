Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $351.61 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

