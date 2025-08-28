Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 7,676.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $218,842,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,003,000 after acquiring an additional 765,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $270.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.88. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.75 and a 12-month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.