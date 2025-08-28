Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 2,224,279 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP cut its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224,279 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock accounts for 12.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.37% of Smurfit Westrock worth $86,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE SW opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.06. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

