Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AEM opened at $139.53 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.