Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,191,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,073 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Valvoline by 16.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 126,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,769,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after buying an additional 548,071 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

