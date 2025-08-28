Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 339.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Masco comprises about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 933,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

MAS stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

