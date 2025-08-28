LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fractyl Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.53.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of GUTS stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Fractyl Health had a negative return on equity of 584.35% and a negative net margin of 73,864.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUTS. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 47.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

