Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.6429.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $136,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,450.95. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $473,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 346,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,412,482.78. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,798 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 653.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.27 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

