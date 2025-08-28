Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,963 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

