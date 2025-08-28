Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

