Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,639,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,753,000 after purchasing an additional 561,478 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

