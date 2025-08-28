Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 216,962 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,962 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CION opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. CION Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

CION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CION Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

