Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,896,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RPV opened at $98.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

