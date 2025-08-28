Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

