Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,781 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Trimble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,383 shares of company stock worth $18,529,318. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

