Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,347,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after buying an additional 448,684 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Newmont by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

