Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 150.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.90 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

