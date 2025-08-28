Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IP opened at $48.41 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

