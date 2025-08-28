Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 630,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

